Bank of The West Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

