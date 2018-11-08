Bank of The West Takes $858,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Bank of The West bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 76,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

