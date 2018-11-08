Bank Ozk (OZK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $59.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,195,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 72,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.