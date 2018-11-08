BankFinancial (BFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

BFIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 33,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,425. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 558,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.