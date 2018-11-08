Barclays Analysts Give Realogy (RLGY) a $17.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Realogy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Realogy has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Realogy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Realogy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,077,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

