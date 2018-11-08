Baxter International Inc (BAX) Position Reduced by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,637,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,114,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baxter International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Baxter International by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,596,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,191,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,816,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

