Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 20,859 ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 57.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 104.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 80.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.15.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

