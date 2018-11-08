Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $157.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

