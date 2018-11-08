Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.50 ($102.91).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €73.86 ($85.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,407,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12-month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.