BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after buying an additional 861,733 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,401,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,757,000 after buying an additional 114,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the second quarter worth $346,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBT opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

