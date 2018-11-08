Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

