Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,372,107.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,404,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,750 shares of company stock valued at $984,788. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.59 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

