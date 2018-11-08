Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,002,000 after purchasing an additional 105,160 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.24.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $208.24 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/beaumont-financial-partners-llc-has-1-80-million-stake-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.