Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 187,570 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,570 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,925 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,032,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,258 shares during the period. AT Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Flex by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 154,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer purchased 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $9.00 price objective on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

