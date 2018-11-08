Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,430 Popular Inc (BPOP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Popular by 39.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

In other Popular news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 22,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,142,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,797 shares of company stock worth $1,764,366 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $602.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

