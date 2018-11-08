Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.05-12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.342B – 17.501 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.95 billion.Becton Dickinson and also updated its FY19 guidance to $12.05 to $12.15 EPS.

NYSE:BDX traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.48. 1,538,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,895. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.07.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

