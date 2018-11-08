Beigene (BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,815. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beigene has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. CLSA assumed coverage on Beigene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.34.

In other news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $508,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,129 shares of company stock worth $2,389,512. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

