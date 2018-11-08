Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) VP Sells $42,265.08 in Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) VP Dennis Ackerman sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $42,265.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,484.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BELFA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.19. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

