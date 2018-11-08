Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Director Francis J. Pelzer Sells 250 Shares

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $10,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,775 shares in the company, valued at $785,358.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.71. 5,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,263. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

