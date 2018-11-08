Benjamin (Ben) Heap Acquires 10,000 Shares of Star Entertainment Group Ltd (SGR) Stock

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) insider Benjamin (Ben) Heap bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.62 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,200.00 ($32,765.96).

Shares of ASX SGR traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$4.57 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 13,830,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,000. Star Entertainment Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$4.88 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of A$6.39 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97.

Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

