Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Thursday.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

