Berry Petroleum (BRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BRY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 373,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,694. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

