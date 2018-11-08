Best of the Best (BOTB) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Best of the Best stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 243 ($3.18). 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Best of the Best has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

