BG Staffing (BGSF) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ BGSF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.39 million.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

