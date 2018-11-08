BidaskClub Lowers MarketAxess (MKTX) to Hold

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.63.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $208.08 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $171.53 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,583,182.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $2,393,109.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,682,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,996,000 after acquiring an additional 117,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,770,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 680,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 469,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

