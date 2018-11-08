BidaskClub Upgrades GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Hold

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLYC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,323. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.08.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

