BidaskClub Upgrades Kimball Electronics (KE) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of KE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,663. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 38,541 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

