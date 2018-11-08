BidaskClub Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to “Buy”

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 3.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.36% and a negative net margin of 105.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $188,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $432,350 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,067 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 486,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,870 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,066,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 280,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

