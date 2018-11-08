Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB) Insider Purchases £9,999.48 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) insider Michael Tobin bought 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £9,999.48 ($13,066.09).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Michael Tobin bought 10,309 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,793.55 ($12,797.01).

On Thursday, October 11th, Michael Tobin bought 31,578 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,999.10 ($39,199.14).

On Tuesday, October 9th, Michael Tobin bought 23,148 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £24,768.36 ($32,364.25).

On Thursday, August 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 8,770 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £9,997.80 ($13,063.90).

BBB opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

