BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 145.89%.

BCRX opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $851.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $71,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 10,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $85,111.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $194,758. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,096,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 3,441,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,755,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 281,532 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,464,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 243,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 191,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

