BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Hits $360,413.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $360,413.00 and approximately $45,895.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00085456 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000504 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.