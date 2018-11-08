Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 170.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.8%.

Shares of BSM opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $323,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,814.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $250,163.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 287,464 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

