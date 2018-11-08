BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $128,258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3,276.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 189,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 6,346.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 183,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,793,546,000 after purchasing an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $424.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.31 and a 52 week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (down previously from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

