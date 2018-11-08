BlackRock Inc. Buys 281,449 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.50% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.09. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance P. Withrow bought 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,075.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,119.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,531 shares of company stock worth $205,818 in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oak Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

