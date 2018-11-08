Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $24,596,895.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,885,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,677 shares of company stock valued at $27,881,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/blackstone-group-lp-bx-position-increased-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.