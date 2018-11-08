BlazerCoin Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One BlazerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, BlazerCoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlazerCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlazerCoin Profile

BlazerCoin (CRYPTO:BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf.

BlazerCoin Coin Trading

BlazerCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

