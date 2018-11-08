Blocklancer (LNC) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Blocklancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $274,185.00 and $3,926.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net. The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

