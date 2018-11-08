Bloom Energy (BE) Given a $30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has been given a $30.00 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of BE opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

