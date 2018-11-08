Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to report $205.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.14 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $733.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.60 million to $745.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $835.58 million, with estimates ranging from $756.70 million to $875.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

BE stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 434,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,209. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

