Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $27.18 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

NASDAQ:BHBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,492. Blue Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,391,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 83,077 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 131,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

