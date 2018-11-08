BMO Capital Markets Cuts BankUnited (BKU) Price Target to $40.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on BankUnited and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 target price on BankUnited and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

BankUnited stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,764.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $767,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,851,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 2,114,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,703,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,289,000 after purchasing an additional 893,857 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $20,726,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BankUnited by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,349,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 440,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 332,547 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

