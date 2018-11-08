BMO Capital Markets Increases e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Price Target to $14.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $919,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin acquired 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $705,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,430. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.