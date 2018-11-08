BMO Capital Markets Trims 2U (TWOU) Target Price to $75.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

TWOU opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. 2U has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 0.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

