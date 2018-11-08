BMO Capital Markets Trims Newell Brands (NWL) Target Price to $20.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 91,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $108,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

