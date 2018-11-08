Boise Cascade (BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE:BCC opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $442,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/boise-cascade-bcc-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.