Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boise Cascade traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 22,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 491,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

