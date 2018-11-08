Booking Holdings Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $89.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $89.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $87.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2019 earnings at $13.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $42.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $20.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $99.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $15.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $25.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $46.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $110.81 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,155.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,998.17 on Thursday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Booking by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

