BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 323,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 33.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/borgwarner-inc-bwa-position-increased-by-alps-advisors-inc.html.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.