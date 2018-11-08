Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 434,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

PG opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,125,522. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/boston-common-asset-management-llc-has-1-76-million-position-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.