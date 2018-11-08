Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $66.04. 668,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 378,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 5,198 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $311,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,532,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,230 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 50.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1,784.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 68,665 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 98.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

